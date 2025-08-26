Making news
Unity, innovation propel Vietnam into new era: Italian researcher
Upholding the heroic tradition, intellect, mettle, and steadfast aspirations of the entire nation, Vietnam will continue to move firmly on the path of rapid and sustainable development, according to Dr. Sandra Scagliotti, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Italy’s Turin and Genoa.
This will ignite the flame of innovation, as well as the flame of desire and action, towards building a wealthy, prosperous country that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's powers by 2045, the researcher on Vietnam told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Rome on the occasion of Vietnam’s 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2).
Dr. Scagliotti assessed that the success of the August Revolution, the resistance wars, and the nation-building efforts in Vietnam can be attributed to many factors, but the most important is the consensus, solidarity and cohesion, and the shared identity of the Vietnamese people.
Their aspiration for independence, self-reliance, and resilience, together with the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, created the strength that led to the victory of the August Revolution and laid the foundation for the country's subsequent development.
Since the 6th National Party Congress in 1986, Vietnam has made continuous progress under the Doi Moi (Renewal) policy, transforming itself from an underdeveloped country into a middle-income nation. Over nearly four decades, it has made remarkable advances in economic growth, social development, and international integration, consistently improving the living standards of its people, she pointed out.
The implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) also demonstrates Vietnam’s capacity to meet complex criteria. Vietnam has become a model in achieving the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting its efforts to overcome challenges and promote equitable, inclusive, and sustainable development.
Scagliotti also emphasised the country’s efforts to pursue a 'people-centred' development approach, focusing on both the material and spiritual well-being of its citizens, particularly through poverty reduction, and improved access to education and healthcare.
The expert on Vietnamese studies noted that the reforms and innovations centred around the 'four key pillars' of promoting science, technology and innovation; proactively engaging in deep international integration; vigorously developing the private sector; and renewing the processes of law-making and enforcement serve as a solid foundation for Vietnam’s take-off.
These 'four key pillars' will help build a transparent legal framework, ensure human rights, promote science, technology and innovation, and position the private sector as the central driving force of the economy.
For the 2025–2030 period, Vietnam must achieve strong breakthroughs through national innovation programmes and digital transformation initiatives; build an innovation ecosystem; support research, development, and commercialisation of technology; while also developing data infrastructure and digital platforms for the digital government, economy, and society, she proposed./.