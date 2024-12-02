Unique tourism experiences captivating visitors in Mu Cang Chai Every year, from late October to early November, tourists from all over Vietnam flock to Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai to marvel at the stunning terraced rice fields and the mesmerising white cloud sea atop Cao Pha Pass. But beyond the breathtaking natural scenery, it is the simplicity of life and the unique cultural heritage in the locality that truly captivate visitors.

The Mang Mu corn house in Mang Mu village, Mo De commune, was inspired by the everyday activities of the Hmong ethnic people in the mountainous area of Mu Cang Chai. Over time, with creative decorations, the corn house has evolved into an attractive experiential tourism destination for both domestic and international travellers.

In addition to the corn house, Mo De commune boasts other unique attractions, such as bamboo forests, Mo waterfall, and terraced rice paddies shaped like hammocks, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Homestays with windows overlooking terraced fields and verdant valleys, are especially popular among tourists seeking a serene retreat.

Mu Cang Chai is home to over 5,000 hectares of terraced rice fields, 800 hectares of which are recognised as a Special National Heritage Site. At this time of the year, the fragrance of ripe rice wafts through valleys and hillsides, and the golden curves of the terraced fields blend in the vibrant greens of the forests, creating an endless beauty that enchants visitors.

The pristine beauty of nature and unique cultural identity of local people are shaping distinct tourism experiences, making this highland region increasingly attractive to visitors. With a development strategy focusing on sustainability, cultural preservation, and charm, Mu Cang Chai is steadily establishing itself as one of the premier destinations in the Northwest region./.