Unique ancient boats unearthed in Bac Ninh
The boats were uncovered in Cong Ha residential area, Ha Man ward, Thuan Thanh town, along the Dau River, a tributary of the Thien Duc (Duong) River. This area, near the western wall of the ancient Luy Lau Citadel, has long been of historical significance.
Nguyen Van Chien, a local resident, found the boats in December 2024 while his family was dredging the pond. They unearthed a long wooden structure resembling a vessel and, recognising its potential archaeological value, immediately halted excavation and notified the authorities. The site has since been secured for further study.
Leading the excavation, Dr Pham Van Trieu, Deputy Head of the Archaeology Department at the Vietnam Institute of Archaeology, has taken meticulous steps to ensure the boats’ preservation.
According to Trieu, prolonged submersion in mud and water has left the wooden structures extremely fragile. Exposure to direct sunlight could cause them to crack, while improper excavation could lead to irreversible damage.
Measuring approximately 16 metres in length and up to 2 metres in width, these boats are extraordinary in both scale and construction. Unlike previously discovered boats, which lacked internal compartments, these are divided into six distinct sections. Additionally, a solid wooden beam connects the two vessels at their bows—an unprecedented feature in Vietnamese archaeology.
Experts are now working to determine the boats’ origins, age, and function. Researchers are carefully sifting through sediment in each compartment, collecting plant seeds and other materials that could offer clues about their cargo. The findings may shed light on ancient trade and the economic landscape of Luy Lau, a major historical centre.
Situated along the Dau River, Luy Lau was once the administrative and commercial hub of ancient Giao Chi and Giao Chau. Over the years, numerous archaeological discoveries have reinforced its significance as a major urban centre in northern Vietnam.
Notably, in 1999, Japanese archaeologist Nishimura Masanari unearthed a pieace of a bronze drum mould at the site, hinting at an ancient foundry. Subsequent excavations in 2014 confirmed the presence of a large-scale metallurgy workshop, with over 2,300 pieces of bronze drum moulds collected in 2024. These findings highlight Luy Lau’s role as a key production centre for the Dong Son culture.
The newly discovered boats could provide further evidence of Luy Lau’s economic importance. Experts believe that the site may have been a docking area for merchant vessels or even a shipbuilding yard. If confirmed, this would further cement Luy Lau’s status as a thriving trade hub in antiquity.
During an on-site inspection, Chairman of the provincial People's Committeee Vuong Quoc Tuan called for continued excavation and research to assess the boats’ historical significance. He also emphasised the need for a comprehensive security plan to protect the site and a public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of cultural heritage preservation.
The excavation is expected to conclude by April 3, 2025./.