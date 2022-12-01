UNICEF wants to support more Vietnamese children in far-flung areas: executive director

Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell on November 29 said that UNICEF will stand side by side with Vietnam in supporting children, especially those living in ethnic-inhabited and remote areas, to ensure no one is left behind.



She made the pledge during her working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN).



She said she was delighted to witness Vietnam’s efforts and achievements in promoting children’s rights during her recent visit to Vietnam, and acknowledged the country’s contributions to the organisation’s works.



Giang said that Russel’s visit is of significance, contributing to the good relationship between Vietnam and the UNICEF on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership to the UN.



He thanked UNICEF for its support in implementing policies for children in Vietnam, as well as the country's COVID-19 prevention and control work, and vaccine coverage through the COVAX Programme.



The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam is willing to participate more actively and substantively in UNICEF's strategies, programmes and activities at the global level./.