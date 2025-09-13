Making news
UNICEF, FPT partner to build safer, more inclusive future for Vietnamese children
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and FPT Corporation have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at harnessing technology to ensure that every child benefits from a safe and healthy environment and equal opportunities for growth.
UNICEF noted that children remain the most vulnerable group in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, and unequal access to digital opportunities. These threats, the organisation stressed, have lasting effects on children’s physical and mental development.
Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative to Vietnam, emphasised that to safeguard children’s rights and support sustainable development, UNICEF needs coordination from multiple partners, of which technology companies play a key role. This partnership demonstrates their shared commitment to using technology to improve the welfare for Vietnamese children, ensuring they remain at the centre of every effort.
Key areas of cooperation include assessing greenhouse gas emissions in child-related environments such as schools and hospitals; developing AI-based early warning systems for floods, landslides, and drought; and advancing the teaching of digital literacy and online safety skills for children and young people. UNICEF will contribute global expertise in child rights and policy advocacy, while FPT will provide technological capacity and professionals in AI, big data, and digital infrastructure.
One pilot initiative will test VertZéro, FPT’s emission monitoring solution, in selected schools, hospitals, and community centres for children. The data will guide practical measures such as solar installation, energy-efficient lighting, and improved insulation, while also informing UNICEF’s child-focused environmental policy advocacy.
In education, FPT will apply platforms such as Khaothi.Online for digital assessment, Meduverse for AI- and VR-powered learning, and CodeLearn for coding and digital skills. These tools will be tailored to Vietnam’s curriculum, supporting adaptive learning, teacher training, and safe and inclusive digital classrooms.
According to FPT IS Chief Operation Officer Than Minh Ngoc, the partnership reflects a new trend of cooperation between global organisations and technology enterprises to resolve global challenges facing localities.
Together with UNICEF, FPT aims to optimise technology not only to address urgent challenges but also to lay the foundation for long-term changes, building a safer, more inclusive, and fairer environment for Vietnamese children, he said./.