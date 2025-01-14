UNFPA, KOICA pledge continued support to Vietnam to eliminate gender-based violence

At the launching ceremony for the project to promote the replication of the One Stop Service Centre model, also known as Anh Duong House, in other localities across Vietnam, in Hanoi on January 13. (Photo: VNA)

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has allocated 5.5 million USD to fund two news projects to support the Government of Vietnam with technical and financial support from UNFPA to address gender-based violence against women and girls, especially marginalised groups such as people living with disabilities and LGBTQI+ communities.

UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson and Vietnam Country Director of KOICA Lee Byung Hwa on January 13 jointly launch two important KOICA-funded projects to promote the replication of the One Stop Service Centre (OSSC) model, also known as Anh Duong House, in other localities across Vietnam, and to support emergency relief and post-disaster recovery for Anh Duong House in Quang Ninh province.

UNFPA in Vietnam will work closely with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and other relevant ministries and agencies as well as the local authorities of Quang Ninh, Ha Tinh, and Khanh Hoa to fully implement this project by the end of 2027.

With the support of KOICA for the 1st phase of the project entitled “Building a support model to respond and prevent violence against women and girls in Vietnam, from 2017 to 2021, the first-ever Anh Duong House was established and opened in Quang Ninh province in 2020 to provide comprehensive services for survivors of gender-based violence.

In 2022, KOICA and UNFPA pledged to undertake the first “bridge-phase” project to sustain and strengthen the achievements of the first phase and to ensure the sustainable, long-term operation of Anh Duong House in Quang Ninh.

Following the success of these two projects, KOICA decided to fund the second phase project, entitled “Promote replication of a model in preventing and responding to violence against women and girls in Vietnam to enhance support for service delivery to women and girls subjected to violence”. This project will support the establishment and operation of new Anh Duong Houses in other localities.

It will contribute to strengthening a multi-sectoral response in addressing violence against women and girls at national and subnational levels. The initiative will prioritise marginalised groups including individuals living with disabilities and LGBTQI+ communities. It will also raise awareness among employers, employees, labour unions, and the community about sexual violence and harassment at the workplace, especially at industrial zones. A core component of this project will be behavioural change, engaging men and boys through targeted communication campaigns to foster positive masculinities and address the root causes of violence.

Additionally, KOICA will fund the 2nd “bridge phase” project to be implemented in 2025 to “Support Emergency Relief and Post Disaster Recovery for Quang Ninh One Stop Service Centre”. UNFPA will provide technical support to strengthen disaster preparedness and response capabilities at both local and national levels, thus ensuring that communities are better equipped to handle GBV emergencies.

In his remarks, Jackson said: “The first Anh Duong House quickly set the foundation for replicating more in other locations across Vietnam. Three more followed in 2022 in Thanh Hoa province, Da Nang city and Ho Chi Minh City with financial support from the Government of Japan. Subsequent operational costs have been covered through funding from the Government of Australia as well as the new one I mentioned in Hoa Binh and a sixth that will open in An Giang province in a few months’ time”.

So far, the OSSCs have provided integrated support services to 1,670 survivors and handled over 26,000 hotline calls. These centres are a powerful example of providing comprehensive support to GBV survivors, demonstrating how multisectoral coordination - fostered through partnerships with MOLISA, local authorities, and international partners - can transform responses to violence and create safe, accessible pathways to recovery.

For his part, Lee highlighted the significance of KOICA’s funds to UNFPA. He stressed: These projects serve as a testament to the power of collaboration. The partnership between KOICA, UNFPA, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and our dedicated partners in Quang Ninh, Ha Tinh and Khanh Hoa plays a crucial role in the success of this project. I strongly believe that these joint efforts will foster a safe and equitable society for all women and girls in Vietnam. Let's join hands to break the cycle of violence, empower survivors and to build a future where every woman and girl can reach her full potential. KOICA is committed to supporting the realisation of this future”./.