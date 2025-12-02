Unexploded artillery shells safely destroyed in Quang Tri

One of the unexploded artillery shells recently found in Trieu Co commune, Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in Trieu Co commune, the central province of Quang Tri, on December 1 safely removed and destroyed two unexploded artillery shells left from the war.

Local police said residents of Ba Tu and Phuong An villages had discovered the shells while working in the fields and immediately notified local authorities.

Police and the Military Command of Trieu Co cordoned off the area and installed warning signs to ensure public safety.

A team from the Mine Advisory Group (MAG), a non-governmental organisation involved in humanitarian mine action, later inspected the site and confirmed the items as a 105mm and a 130mm artillery shell, both still containing explosive material.

The shells were moved to a designated site and safely detonated the same day./.