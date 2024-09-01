Making news
UNESCO praises Vietnam's contributions to natural sciences
Assistant Director-General of UNESCO for Natural Sciences Lidia Arthur Brito has commended Vietnam for its significant contributions to UNESCO's natural science initiatives while meeting in Paris with Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO.
Brito is scheduled to visit Vietnam from September 9-12. During her trip, she will attend the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network for the Asia-Pacific region, taking place in the northern province of Cao Bang from September 5-17.
At the August 30 meeting, highlighting Vietnam's eagerness to welcome Brito next month, Anh said the country is committed to collaborating with UNESCO in the fields of natural sciences and oceanography.
Vietnam appreciates UNESCO's support and advice on programmes related to the environment, climate, and water security, she said.
The diplomat also expressed her hope for strengthened future cooperation with UNESCO and called for continued assistance to Vietnam's dossier-compiling efforts to establish new global geoparks and biosphere reserves.
For her part, Brito praised the efforts of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO and Cao Bang in preparing for the upcoming conference.
On this occasion, the UNESCO official said she wishes to meet with leaders of relevant Vietnamese ministries and localities to discuss current collaboration programmes and new cooperation orientations.
The conference in Cao Bang is expected to host nearly 1,000 domestic and international delegates. Held biennially across the Asia-Pacific region, it aims to share experiences, effective models, and measures serving the development of UNESCO-designated geoparks, facilitating the exchange of best practices among network members./.