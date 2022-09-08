UNESCO pledges support for Thua Thien-Hue to preserve cultural heritage sites  

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will accompany the central province of Thua Thien - Hue in the conservation and promotion of traditional cultural heritage values, Director General Audrey Azoulay said on September 7.



She made the commitment at a working session with Nguyen Van Phuong, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.



Visiting the Complex of Hue Monuments for the first time, Azoulay appreciated the efforts made by Thua Thien - Hue province and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre over the years to preserve and promote the country’s tangible and intangible heritage values.



While emphasising that the Complex of Hue Monuments is the first World Cultural Heritage site in Vietnam to be honoured after joining UNESCO, Azoulay called for the restoration, promotion and preservation of Hue’s heritage sites.



For his part, Phuong said over the years, the province has always paid attention to preserving and promoting Hue’s heritage values and cultural identity, while effectively cooperating with UNESCO, adding that Thua Thien-Hue is home to seven UNESCO-recognised heritage sites.



According to Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung, over the past two decades, the international campaign launched by UNESCO has brought Hue practical and effective help.



The process of renovating the monument has been carried out professionally, in compliance with the International Convention on the Preservation of Monuments, and the Law on Cultural Heritage, ensuring standards and authenticity of the work which are highly appreciated by domestic and international scientists, bringing positive socio-economic effects, he said./.