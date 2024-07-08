UNESCO experts assess dossier seeking global status for Lang Son Geopark

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Duong Xuan Huyen speaks at the working session with the delegation (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of experts from UNESCO made a field trip to the northern province of Lang Son from July 6 -10 for on-site assessment of the dossier submitted to the organisation to seek the organisation's recognition of Lang Son Geopark as a global one.

The delegation visited 26 out of tge 38 attractions across four tourism routes of Lang Son Geopark, spanning the districts of Bac Son, Binh Gia, Van Quan, Huu Lung, Chi Lang, Cao Loc, and Loc Binh, and Lang Son city.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Duong Xuan Huyen emphasised that the locality has identified and prioritised tourism as a spreheard economic sector, therefore Lang Son recently invested in developing infrastructure for several potential tourist areas and destinations, including the Lang Son Geopark.

Local authorities have also issued numerous policies and mechanisms, and accelerated administrative reforms to create a favourable environment for attracting resources and investment for tourism development, he said.

The province is striving to develop the geopark to meet the criteria for recognition as a global geopark, thus conserving and promoting the comprehensive values of geological heritage, culture, history, archaeology, and biodiversity, as well as outstanding scenic landscapes of the region, he added.

The official expressed his hope that UNESCO experts will provide recommendations to the province for maximising the potential of the Lang Son Geopark for tourism development, contributing to creating new and sustainable livelihoods for the local community, and promoting socio-economic development of the locality and the northeastern region of Vietnam.

Tuncer and Kristin, experts of the UNESCO Global Geopark Network , stated that they are conducting on-site assessments to provide the most accurate evaluation, contributing to the better development of the geopark.

Covering 4,842 sq.km. across eight district-level localities, Lang Son Geopark is one of the largest of its kind in Vietnam and boasts a number of unique values.

In terms of geology, geomorphology and landscape, it is home to a rich diversity of palaeobiological fossils dating back as far as 500 million years, many of which indicate this province used to be under the sea in the past. Moreover, this park is endowed with many renowned landscapes such as the low mountain ranges surrounding valleys and villages in Yen Thinh commune of Huu Lung district, or the caves like Tham Khuyen in Binh Gia district that accommodated prehistoric humans.

Regarding cultural values, it houses a number of temples dedicated to the gods in the worship of Mother Goddesses – an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, especially Bac Le Temple, as well as villages of Tay and Nung ethnic groups with distinctive cultures.

The locality has initially developed four routes comprising 38 tourist attractions within the geopark. Local authorities are taking various measures for improving public awareness of the park’s values as well as protecting and making use of its values for tourism development./.