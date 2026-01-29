UNESCO delivers congratulatory message on Vietnam’s Resolution No. 80 on cultural development

UNESCO posts a congratulatory message on Vietnam's Resolution 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture. Photo: Screenshot

The website of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on January 28 posted a congratulatory message on Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the development of Vietnamese culture.



In the message UNESCO wrote that it formally acknowledges and commends the promulgation of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



This important document represents a significant shift in the development paradigm, formally recognising culture not merely as an auxiliary sector, but as one of the four indispensable and co-equal pillars of sustainable development - alongside the Economy, Society, and the Environment. This approach closely aligns with UNESCO’s efforts to establish culture as a standalone Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in the post-2030 international agenda.



Issued ahead of the 14th National Party Congress - a pivotal assembly outlining the national vision toward 2045 and the socio-economic strategy for 2030, Resolution No. 80 demonstrates strong alignment with international commitments at the highest level of national policy.



“The Resolution articulates a concrete roadmap for structural reform, aiming to mobilise social capital, catalyse the creative economy, and safeguard cultural diversity. It builds upon Vietnam’s long-standing cultural advocacy and provides a framework to navigate the complexities of the digital era and a volatile global landscape,” according to UNESCO.



Amid intensifying geopolitical uncertainties and the growing need for cross-cultural cohesion, UNESCO views Vietnam’s strategic positioning of culture as a “regulatory compass” for development as a substantive contribution to the pursuit of global peace.



By prioritising people-centred values and cultural identity, Vietnam promotes a model of development that is both self-sustaining and globally integrated. UNESCO reaffirms its commitment to continued cooperation with Vietnam in realising this vision, further asserting the role of culture as a key driver of equity, prosperity, and social cohesion on a global scale, read the message.



Regarding this important message, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to UNESCO, expressed her happiness that UNESCO is increasingly paying attention to, valuing, and highly appreciating Vietnam's development direction in the new phase set out by the Party, including the strategic orientations from the 14th Party Congress.



UNESCO's endorsement of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture clearly reflects its high evaluation of Vietnam's new, highly significant policies in the cultural field.



The ambassador also stated that this demonstrates UNESCO's recognition of Vietnam's role, status, and prestige, as well as the country's contributions to the cultural field at UNESCO. This includes promoting dialogue and connections between cultures, preserving cultural heritage, protecting cultural diversity, and proactively contributing ideas and initiatives. For example, Vietnam proposed a resolution that was adopted by the UNESCO General Conference in November 2025, which recommends that the United Nations General Assembly soon launch the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development./.