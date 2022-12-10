UNCTAD Secretary-General highly values Vietnam’s policy frameworks, institutions

Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan spoke highly of Vietnam’s policy frameworks and institutions at a working session with State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan, who led a delegation to attend the 13th UNCTAD Debt Management Conference from December 5-7.



At the meeting, Tuan informed his host on Vietnam’s situation of public debt management and policies and results of socio-economic development over the past time.



He stressed that given the context of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, decreasing budget revenue, and increasing expenditures on epidemic response, social security assurance and infrastructure construction, the nation’s public debt remains under control, boosting socio-economic growth and improving people's living standards.



Grynspan lauded the Vietnamese official’s attendance and speech at the 13th conference, sharing Vietnam’s experience in the field and expressing the voice of developing countries, thereby promoting South-South experience sharing.



Impressed by the Southeast Asian country’s recent achievements in COVID-19 control, and socio-economic growth, as well as its implementation of the previous Millennium Goals and the current Sustainable Development Goals, she said they are the result of Vietnam's continuous efforts in years.



She said Vietnam is a successful example for other countries to learn from and held that it is Vietnam's effective institutional and policy system that has helped bring about such impressive socio-economic development achievements.



Tuan said that the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) is promoting and improving the quality of audits in new areas such as environment, information technology, and public procurement.



Tuan wished that the Secretary-General will promote support for and share experiences with the SAV, especially in the new above-mentioned areas, and help it connect with partners with strengths in these fields; as well as facilitate the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva to successfully complete its tasks, opening up cooperation opportunities for the State Audit of Vietnam.



Grynspan said she is committed to promoting the connection and exchange with the SAV regarding comprehensive cooperation on issues of mutual concern in the near future./.