UN spreads message of putting end to violence against women, children in Vietnam  

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Office in Vietnam hosted a training workshop for key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Hanoi on October 12 to eliminate violence against women and children.



The event gathered more than 40 KOLs, including artists, singers, writers, athletes and MCs.



Speaking at the event, UN Women Representative Elisa Fernandez Saenz said that everyone has a role to play in the journey to end violence against women and children, in which the participation of influencers is very important because they have great power over the community, especially young people.



She called for participation in turning the inspirations spread at the workshop into concrete actions to end all forms of violence against children and women.



The workshop was held in response to the National Action Month on gender equality, and prevention and response to gender-based violence, which is set to take place from November 15 to December 15.



On September 30, a similar workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing the participation of over 30 KOLs./.