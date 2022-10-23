UN Secretary-General wraps up visit to Vietnam





During his visit from October 21-22, the UN Secretary-General had many important activities, including laying a wreath at and visiting Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, paying a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, holding talks with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



At a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, Party General Secretary Trong spoke highly of Guterres' visit on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of the UN, which he said has a significant meaning to the relations between Vietnam and the UN.



Trong gave high regard to the UN’s role in global affairs as the largest global organisation that operates in multiple fields, such as peacekeeping, security, cooperation for development, and promoting human rights.



Vietnam considered the UN an important international partner and a priority in the country’s foreign policies, he said.



During talks with President Phuc, Guterres believed that Vietnam would continue the effective implementation of macroeconomic policies at the core, while also protecting the environment, adapting to climate change, and becoming a model of success for other countries.



The Secretary-General affirmed that the UN will continue supporting the development priorities of Vietnam and hoped that Vietnam would continue contributing to global affairs, and as the host of major international events in the future, especially on the sea and ocean.



President Phuc stressed that Vietnam had a strong commitment to multilateralism and supports the central role of the UN in global governance and coordination of international efforts to address common issues.



Vietnam is ready to do its best for the UN’s common works, for peace, security and sustainable development in the world, the President said.



Co-chairing a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of the UN with President Phuc in Hanoi on October 21, Guterres said Vietnam once again has the opportunity to be a powerhouse for change, to secure a climate resilient future and to leave no one behind.



While lauding Vietnam’s bold decision to accelerate its phaseout of coal, jumpstart the renewables revolution, and achieve net zero by 2050, he said the country needs the support to speed this transition and accelerate the greening of its economy.



At meetings with Prime Minister Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Hue, the UN Secretary-General spoke highly of the role and voice of Vietnam in the international arena and committed his full support for the main pillars of Vietnam's development policy.



Vietnamese leaders thanked the UN for standing side by side with Vietnam in every development stage. During the difficult period of COVID-19 in particular, the UN’s support helped Vietnam drive back the pandemic.



The two sides also expressed concern about the negative impacts of the pandemic, climage change, food security and inflation. They emphasised the need for countries worldwide to join hands in addressing such challenges.



They also agreed to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and the UN, highly value ASEAN’s role, and make efforts to maintain peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and peacefully settle disputes on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



During the visit, UN Secretary-General Guterres and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son co-chaired a meeting with students at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam about innovation and the participation of the youth for a sustainable and exclusive future.



While in Hanoi, Guterres visited Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature), the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and Ngoc Son temple.



The visit by Guterres is the fourth trip to Vietnam by a UN Secretary-General. The visit has been success, helping to strengthen the relations between the UN and Vietnam, contributing to promoting peace, sustainable development, climate change adaptation and human rights in the world./.