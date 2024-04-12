Making news
UN Secretary General impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth
The UN chief said he believes that Vietnam will complete its development goals despite recent challenges in the region.
Giang informed the UN leader of Vietnam's recent socio-economic development and thanked him for his attention and support to the country.
The two sides exchanged views on emerging regional and international issues.
The diplomat took the occasion to announce Vietnam's initiative to organise the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi on April 23.
The move comes as a response by ASEAN and regional countries to the Summit of the Future to be held by the UN in September 2024, he said, adding that the forum's discussions will provide a foundation for supporting policy-making efforts of ASEAN members and shaping the grouping's vision for the time to come./.