UN Secretary-General believes Vietnam will make active, effective contributions to human rights

Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has congratulated Vietnam on its election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, noting his belief that Vietnam will maintain active and effective contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights.



Guterres made the statements during his meeting in New York on October 13 with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.



He told the diplomat that he will pay an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the UN later this year.



According to him, his visit aims to deliver a strong message of the importance the UN attaches to the Vietnam-UN partnership over the past 45 years, affirming that Vietnam is one of the indispensable members of the UN, and has been making significant contributions to the UN's common work in solving global challenges, for peace and development in the world.



Ambassador Giang emphasised the significance of the Secretary-General's visit, affirming that Vietnam is committed to making active contributions to the UN’s common work, including promoting the Sustainable Development Goals, response to climate change and maintenance of international peace and security./.