UN promises support for Vietnam’s energy transition scheme

The United Nations (UN) has affirmed its willingness to support Vietnam in establishing a partnership on energy transition with the Group of Seven (G7) nations in a letter of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General on Climate Action Selwin Hart handed over the letter to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN at a meeting in New York on May 18.



In the letter, the UN Secretary General applauded Vietnam’s decision to make a strong commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 and reducing domestic coal-fired electricity consumption at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), affirming that the UN fully supports Vietnam's efforts to phase out coal-fired power by 2040.



Guterres welcomed G7 nations’ recent agreement to prioritise the establishment of partnership with Vietnam on energy transition.



Ambassador Giang thanked the UN and the Secretary General for the support for Vietnam, saying that he will soon send the letter to PM Chinh and will continue to work closely with the special adviser and UN agencies in this issue./.