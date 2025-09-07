UN official praises Vietnam’s achievements on 80th National Day

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Atul Khare. Photo: VNA

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2), United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Atul Khare extended congratulations to the Vietnamese people and highlighted the country’s remarkable achievements over the past eight decades.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in New York, Khare noted that Vietnam and the UN share similar historical missions. Eighty years ago, the UN was founded with the purpose of preventing a third world war and promoting peace, freedom, and a better life for all. That same spirit was also reflected in President Ho Chi Minh’s Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, which proclaimed the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The UN official said he was proud of how far Vietnam has come. From a country in need of aid, Vietnam has transformed into an increasingly developing nation, with practical contributions to global peace and sustainable development. He pointed to Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations since 2014 as a clear example. Vietnamese peacekeepers, including police officers, engineering units, and level-2 field hospitals, have been deployed to UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, helping maintain peace and stability in conflict-affected areas.

Khare praised Vietnam’s efforts to achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has helped improve people’s lives and ensure that no one is left behind.

He said the country has made impressive progress in poverty reduction, education, women’s empowerment, and access to clean water. Those valuable experiences of Vietnam are being shared and are useful for many other countries in the world./.