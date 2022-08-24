UN leader applauds Vietnam’s active contributions to UN

United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard has hailed Vietnam's positive contributions in many aspects to the UN’s operations, including those from Vietnamese individuals that are working for UN agencies.



In a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on August 23, the UN official affirmed her willingness to work closely with Vietnam and other UN member countries to enhance the effectiveness of the UN's activities, promote multilateralism and strengthen the representativeness of member countries.



While emphasising Vietnam's commitment to actively contribute to the UN’s operations, Ambassador Giang spotlighted Vietnam's efforts, especially in sending military and police forces to join the UN peacekeeping force, its financial contribution to the work and other UN activities.



Vietnam attaches great importance to promoting relations with the UN, and wishes to make more contributions by increasing Vietnam's representation in UN agencies, he said.



The Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance (DMPSC) is a division of the UN Secretariat. It is responsible for promoting intergovernmental and inter-agency relations, internal administration and governance issues; and making plans related to finance, budget, human resources, business transformation, information technology and communications./.