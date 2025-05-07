UN Day of Vesak 2025: Voices of solidarity for peace, development

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), speaks at the opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 on May 6. (Photo: VNA)

Participants in the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations underlined the significance of solidarity in today's changing world while addressing the opening ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on May 6.



Attending the event, themed "Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development", State President Luong Cuong affirmed that Vietnam always respects and protects everyone’s right to freedom of belief and religion, considering this an imporant foundation for strengthening the great national solidarity.



"The Party and State of Vietnam highly value and create favourable conditions for religions, including Buddhism, to operate within the framework of the law," he stressed.



Reading the Vesak 2025 message at the opening ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), said that the year 2025 is of great significance for Vietnamese Buddhism and the Vietnamese people. This is the first time the VBS has organised the UN Day of Vesak Celebrations in HCM City, coinciding with Vietnam's 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.



He called on every Buddhist to always diligently practice the religion, spread love to all living beings, and light up the world with compassion and wisdom. He wished that all Buddhists around the world will unite and actively join hands with the entire humanity to create a truly peaceful and happy world.



Participants in the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch, President of the VBS Executive Council, and Chairman of the National Organising Committee for the UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025, emphasised that the Vesak 2025 is not only an occasion to commemorate three great events in the life of the Buddha, but also a day of global cultural and spiritual convergence, where humanity together looks towards the universal Buddhist values of compassion, wisdom, and peace for today's world.



The theme of this year’s event is a timely and urgent message as it carries humanistic significance and reflects the current era which the Buddhist community hopes to convey to the world.



He stressed that promoting unity and collaborative efforts for global harmony is the path for the Buddhist community and all religions to join hands in overcoming differences, and building a united world where love, understanding, and sharing become the common language of humanity.



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka expressed his honour to attend the UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 in Vietnam – a miraculous country that has achieved extraordinary achievements of perseverance, courage and determination despite the consequences of war.



He affirmed the Buddha's spiritual values on compassion, kindness, and peace, as well as the core value of religion – peace – which now becomes even more valuable, especially when the world still has many instabilities and people in some places are facing inequality and suffering the tragedy of being victims of war.



Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV), appreciated the support of the Vietnamese Government and the cooperation of the VBS for creating the best conditions for the UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025.



He emphasised that the Vesak 2025 not only meets the interests of Buddhists but also touches upon global issues that the UN and humanity are facing. Its theme aims at promoting solidarity, tolerance, and peace, demonstrating the spirit of Buddhism for humanity, caring for human happiness, and encouraging the Buddhist community to cooperate for the sustainable development of the whole world.



Messages from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; leaders of India, Russia, Cambodia, Thailand, Buryatia; and Buddhist leaders from China, Laos, and Myanmar at the opening ceremony highlighted the significance of the Vesak Celebrations, the spiritual value of the Buddha's life, and the core values of the Buddhist philosophy on compassion, solidarity between people, and harmony with the nature to promote a good life, peace, sustainable development amid the current volatile world./.