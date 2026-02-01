UAE magazine hails Phu Quoc as a “global travel hotspots” for tourism in 2026

Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge by night: A mesmerizing experience in Sunset Town. Photo: VNP The Vietnamese island is described as a “new gem” rising on the global tourism map.

As global travellers increasingly turn away from overcrowded, classic hotspots in search of fresher and more inspiring places, What’s On highlights destinations undergoing strong transformation thanks to distinctive experiences and ever-improving connectivity. The list features names such as Sardinia (Italy), Okinawa (Japan), and Beijing (China), with Phu Quoc standing out as the only representative from Vietnam.

According to What’s On, Phu Quoc has long been a familiar resort destination for travellers from the Republic of Korea, China, and Russia, while steadily attracting growing international interest year after year. The magazine notes that the continuous expansion of direct flights from East Asia, coupled with expectations of new global connections, is laying the groundwork for a “full-scale transformation” of the island, from a “once-sleepy” fishing village into an international-scale resort and entertainment destination.

Phu Quoc’s appeal, first and foremost, lies in its rare convergence of pristine tropical nature and an increasingly complete ecosystem of experiences. What’s On portrays the island as a destination bringing together “pristine beaches, vibrant marine life, compelling cultural and entertainment attractions, jungles and mountains,” alongside bustling local markets and theme parks – elements that create a multi-layered tourism landscape suited to a wide range of travellers.

From natural icons such as Kem Beach, with its powder-white sands and turquoise waters, to the tranquil beauty of Sao Beach, visitors’ journeys are elevated by the world’s longest three-rope Hon Thom cable car, offering sweeping aerial views of the Pearl Island.

The experience is further enriched by a series of landmark structures and spaces, including the “non-touching” Kiss Bridge, the Mediterranean-inspired Sunset Town, and lively night-time entertainment and shopping bazaars. The journey then reaches its peak with international-scale productions such as Kiss of the Sea, Symphony of the Sea, and artistic fireworks displays staged 365 days a year – firmly shaping Phu Quoc’s image as a rare “non-stop entertainment paradise” on the global tourism map.

What’s On points out that the key factor propelling Phu Quoc into the ranks of the world’s most talked-about destinations for 2026 is its rapidly expanding connectivity. The increase in direct flights, particularly from East Asia, not only shortens geographical distance but also reshapes how travellers access the island. From 2026 onwards, new routes expected to link Phu Quoc directly with major tourism hubs across the region are set to bring the island closer to the global travel network.



Alongside aviation infrastructure, Phu Quoc benefits from rare advantages such as its 30-day visa-free policy for all international visitors. At a time when many popular Asian destinations are grappling with soaring peak-season costs, Phu Quoc stands out as a fresh, accessible option that offers a more balanced travexxl experience.

As 2026 is forecast to be a year defined by exploration and movement, Phu Quoc is steadily asserting itself as a destination the world is watching, talking about, and actively planning to experience. No longer just a resort getaway, the Pearl Island is entering its moment of being “most talked about” – true to the spirit highlighted by What’s On: a destination on the cusp of becoming a mainstream global tourism trend, much like Bali, or further back, Hawaii, once did./.



