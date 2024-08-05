Making news
UAE comes first at Nha Trang int’l drone light show
Their performances highlighted the images of ancient world wonders, landmarks of Vietnam, and the unique features of Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa. The event also featured impressive art performances by renowned Vietnamese singers.
The French team delivered a captivating show using 1,000 drones to recreate ancient wonders such as the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Sphinx, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the Acropolis, the Great Wall of China, and the Colosseum. They also featured Ha Long Bay, a famous natural wonder of Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the UAE team, known as "the Light Wizards," impressed spectators with their light magic performance. Their ultra-lightweight drones combined with fireworks created striking visual effects.
Their show highlighted symbols of Vietnamese culture, such as the traditional coffee filter, Dong Son drums, and images of dragon and lotus flower. They also showcased landscapes in Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa, portraying the region as a vibrant and welcoming tourist destination.
The festival began on July 13, 2024, with the participation of four teams from the UAE, France, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China.
The RoK, dubbed the "Fireworks King," presented a drone show with silent fireworks, introducing new techniques and blending traditional Vietnamese and Korean music.
The Chinese team, known for their technological prowess, displayed vibrant and grand visuals set to popular Vietnamese songs, capturing Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa’s modern and historical beauty.
The RoK received the award for the Best Technical Performance, France won the Best Imagery, and China was recognised for the Best Storytelling.
The festival also set two Guinness World Records: France's "Largest Light Show of Global Wonders" and the UAE's "Largest Light Show of Vietnamese Cultural Symbols."
Dinh Van Thieu, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, stressed the festival's role in boosting tourism, enhancing the province’s tourism brand, and contributing to the region's economic growth.
He said that the province will consider making the competition an annual event to further promote Khanh Hoa’s tourism.
During the festival, hotels in Nha Trang achieved an average occupancy rate of over 90%. The event garnered tens of millions of live views across television and other media, with over 5 million social media interactions. Nearly 2,000 news articles covered the event, further establishing Khanh Hoa as a prominent destination on the global tourism map./.