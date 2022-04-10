U23 team to have two friendly matches with U20 RoK before SEA Games 31

The first match will take place at 7pm on April 19 at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province and the second one at 7pm on April 22 at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, it said.



The VFF will sell tickets ranging from 150,000 VND (about 7 USD) to 300,000 VND (13 USD) in both online and in-person forms.

Each customer is allowed to buy up to four tickets per match via VinID application for online registration and two tickets for in-person purchase.



Viet Tri Stadium is the U23 team’s home ground at the SEA Games 31 so coach Park Hang-seo decided to organise training for the team there.



Coach Park has recently announced a list of 27 players for U23 team attending the Games. He also chosen three players over 23 years old to participate in the tournament, namely Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Hoang Duc and Nguyen Tien Linh. These players are scheduled to join the team on April 14.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.