U23 football team offer incense in tribute to Hung Kings  

Members of the training board and Vietnam's U23 football team led by Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation Le Van Thanh offered incense at the Hung Kings Temple Relic Site in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on April 16.



Over the recent years, the national men's football team achieved prominent achievements at regional and continental tournaments, including being runners-up at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship in 2018, champions of the VFF U23 cup for the second time, and champions of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.



The team members promised to train and perform to their best at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



The team arrived in Phu Tho earlier during the day to prepare for an international friendly match with the U20 team of the Republic of Korea, which will take place at Viet Tri Stadium on April 19. The teams will re-play at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on April 22.



These matches are hoped to help the Vietnamese team evaluate its forces and perfect their tactics before entering SEA Games 31./.