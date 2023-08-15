U23 football team arrives in Thailand for AFF U23 Championship 2023

Vietnam's U23 football team and their head coach Hoang Anh Tuan arrived in Bangkok on August 14 to prepare for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2023 which will take place in Rayong province from August 17-26.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Tuan said the team gather many players aged 17, 18, and 20. This aligns with the association's goal of creating a platform for young players, thus selecting the best ones for the U23 national team to play at the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in September this year.



The team will also represent Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Hangzhou, China, in September.



The AFF championship will be an opportunity for young players to sharpen their skills, strengthen their competitiveness. and earn international experience, Tuan said.



Vietnam will have a friendly match against U23 Bahrain on August 15 afternoon in Bangkok before the opening match against Laos on August 20./.