U Minh Thuong National Park reopens for tourists as fire risks ease

On the road to the U Minh Thuong National Park (Photo: VNA)

U Minh Thuong National Park in the southern province of Kien Giang reopened for tourists on May 26, following a temporary closure to focus on forest fire prevention and control, said its deputy director Nguyen Van Thang.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Le Huu Toan, a fire prevention and control plan has been in place since the dry season began, including round-the-clock patrols and rapid-response teams to snuff out fires before they could spread.

As the result, no fires were reported in forested areas in May, a stark contrast to the 2024-2025 dry season’s toll: seven blazes that scorched over 21.6 ha, with five in Phu Quoc city, one in Giang Thanh district, and one in An Minh district.

Kien Giang is now home to more than 75,700 ha of forests, with over 58,000 ha of natural forests and more than 17,690 ha of planted forests across 9 out of 15 districts and cities. The arrival of the rainy season, coupled with recent downpours, has eliminated the fire threat./.