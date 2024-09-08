Typhoon Yagi causes nine deaths, urgent recovery efforts underway

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 25 small boats sank at their moorings in Quang Ninh. The provinces of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh and Hai Duong, Hai Phong city and the capital city of Hanoi experienced widespread power outages and communication disruptions.



Due to the prolonged duration and intensity of the typhoon's strong winds and gusts, 3,279 houses were damaged; 401 power poles were broken. Many stores, offices, and schools were unroofed or damaged. Numerous billboards and telecommunication poles were pulled down; and urban trees were uprooted or broken along major roads in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Hanoi, and other areas.

Agricultural production has also suffered significant damage, with 121,500 hectares of rice and crops submerged or destroyed and over 1,000 aquaculture cages damaged or washed away, primarily in Quang Ninh.



Although the typhoon has weakened into a tropical depression and is dissipating in the northwestern region, its remnants are expected to bring heavy rainfall to northern provinces until the end of September 9, particularly in the northwest, with average rainfall ranging from 100-200mm and localised amounts reaching up to 350mm. Consequently, in addition to recovery efforts, localities must remain vigilant against flash floods and landslides.



Local authorities and sectors are mobilising forces to urgently mitigate the damage, assess losses, and support residents in stabilising their daily lives.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed power companies to assess damage and promptly restore power grids, prioritising the electricity supply to key enterprises and industrial zones.



The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Information and Communications have directed telecommunications firms to quickly restore communication networks.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment have provided guidance on managing reservoir operations to prevent compounded flooding.

