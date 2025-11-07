Typhoon weakens, bringing torrential rain; 3 missing off Ly Son Island

Authorities promptly overcame the consequences of the typhoon in Dak Lak Province on Thursday night. Photo: VNA/VNS

The tropical depression, downgraded from the Typhoon Kalmaegi has weakened further into a low-pressure system over southern Laos.

The 5am bulletin issued on Friday by the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said at 4am, the system’s centre was located near latitude 14.6°N and longitude 106.8°E, with maximum wind speeds below Force 6 (under 39km/h).

Forecasters predict that over the next 12 hours, the low-pressure system will continue moving mainly west-northwest before dissipating.

On Thursday night, after making landfall, the typhoon rapidly weakened into a tropical depression.

Due to its impact, winds of Force 8 with gusts up to Force 10 were recorded at Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province.

From Da Nang City to Dak Lak Province, wind speeds reached Force 7–9, and up to Force 10–11 near the storm’s centre, with gusts hitting Force 14.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall have lashed areas from Hue City to Khanh Hoa Province.

Between 7am on Thursday and 1am on Friday, several localities recorded extreme rainfall exceeding 250mm, including Son Hoi Station (Dak Lak) with 354mm, Tra Thanh (Quang Ngai) with 283mm, and Ha Nhe Reservoir (Gia Lai) with 263mm.

From Friday to Saturday, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across provinces from Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri, with average rainfall ranging from 50 to 150mm and isolated areas exceeding 200mm.

Three missing

On Thursday evening, authorities in the Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province reported that three local men were swept out to sea and unable to return to shore as the typhoon approached the central region.

Earlier that afternoon, D.Q.C, 44, from Tay An Vinh Hamlet, reportedly jumped from Ly Son Port into the sea following a family dispute.

In an attempt to rescue him, L.V.S, 37, from Tay An Hai Hamlet, and P.D.Q, 47, from Tay An Vinh, launched a basket boat to reach him.

Although the two rescuers managed to pull C. from the water, strong waves prevented them from rowing back to shore.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, local authorities dispatched the vessel Thanh Tam (registration VT0035) to assist with the search.

However, operations were suspended at around 6pm due to worsening sea conditions with high waves and strong winds.