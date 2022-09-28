Typhoon Noru keeps central localities awake through the night

Leaders of the Frontline Steering Committee for response to Typhoon Noru as well as leaders of central localities stayed awake through the night of September 27 to keep updated on the developments of the storm and promptly give instructions to ensure safety for local people, as the storm swept through the region.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, head of the committee asked affected localities to review damages and quickly provide support to people in areas hard hit by the typhoon. On September 28 morning, the storm has weakened, and no major damage has been reported, he said, urging continued caution even after the typhoon has passed based on lessons from previous ones.



The storm has caused strong winds and torrential rains in Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Binh Dinh. It injured four people in Quang Tri.

The only fatality reported to date is a fishermen who went missing on September 26 while heading ashore to avoid the storm. His body has been found.



According to the Frontline Steering Committee, as of 4am on September 28, the storm's eye was between Da Nang and Quang Nam, boasting winds of up to 117km per hour.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the next 12 hours, the storm will move westwards at speed of 20-25 km per hour before weakening into a low pressure. As of 4pm on September 28, it is forecast to be in the southern region of Laos, with winds of 39-49km per hour.



In the following 12-24 hours, the low pressure will continue to move west towards Thailand./.