Typhoon Matmo Weakens After Landfall in China

The projected path of Typhoon Matmo. (Photo: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Typhoon Matmo, the 11th storm to affect the East Sea this year, weakened significantly after making landfall in China’s Guangxi province on early October 6, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At around 5 am, the storm’s eye was located over the Fangcheng area of Guangxi at approximately 22.0 degrees North latitude and 107.5 degrees East longitude. The strongest winds near its centre dropped to level 8 (62–74km/h), with gusts reaching level 10. It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 km/h.

The storm has already generated strong winds in northern coastal areas of Vietnam. Bach Long Vi island recorded winds at level 8, with gusts reaching level 9, while Co To island experienced winds at level 6, gusting to level 8. Along the Quang Ninh–Hai Phong coastline, gusts ranged from level 6 to level 7.

Forecasters said that by late October 6, Matmo will continue moving west-northwest into northern mountainous areas of Vietnam and weaken further into a tropical depression with winds below level 6. Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces are expected to be the most directly affected. Vietnam has issued a level 3 natural disaster risk alert.

In the northern part of the Gulf of Tonkin, including Bach Long Vi, Van Don, and Co To, strong winds of levels 6–7 with gusts of 8–9 are projected, creating rough seas with waves 2–3 metres high. These conditions pose dangers for fishing vessels and other ships operating in the area.

On land, Quang Ninh and Lang Son will likely face winds at level 6, with some areas reaching level 7 and gusts up to level 9.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for northern mountainous and midland provinces from early October 6 through the night of October 7, with totals of 100–200mm and over 300mm in some areas. The northern delta and Thanh Hoa province may receive 50–150mm, with localised downpours of over 200mm. Authorities have warned of flash floods, landslides, and severe flooding in low-lying areas.

The capital Hanoi is less likely to be directly affected by strong winds from the storm. The city is not expected to suffer widespread flooding as seen on September 30 in the wake of Typhoon Bualoi (Typhoon No.10) but inundation will happen in low-lying areas. Moderate to heavy rain is expected through October 7, with totals ranging from 50–100mm and 150mm in sonme areas./.