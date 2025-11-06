Typhoon Kalmaegi moves faster, now about 310 km from Quy Nhon

A map released at 5am on November 6, 2025, tracing the direction of Typhoon Kalmaegi. Photo: Published by VNA

Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 13th storm in the East Sea this year, has maintained its direction and intensity but is moving faster, with its centre located approximately 310 km east-southeast of Quy Nhon (Gia Lai province), according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

At 8 a.m. on November 6, the storm’s centre was positioned at latitude 13.2°N and longitude 112.3°E, about 310 km east-southeast of Quy Nhon, with maximum sustained winds near the eye reaching Level 14 (150–166 km/h) and gusts up to Level 17. The storm is moving west-northwest at around 30 km/h.

By 7 p.m. on November 6, Kalmaegi is forecast to be near latitude 14.0°N and longitude 109.4°E, over coastal areas between Quang Ngai and Dak Lak, sustaining maximum winds of Level 13–14 and gusting up to Level 17. The disaster risk level is assessed at 4 for the central East Sea, waters from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, and inland areas east of Quang Ngai to Gia Lai.

By 7 a.m. on November 7, the storm is expected to continue moving west-northwest, make landfall, and weaken into a tropical depression over southern Laos, with winds dropping to Level 7 and gusts up to Level 9. By 7 p.m. the same day, the tropical depression will move into eastern Thailand and further abate into a low-pressure area with winds below Level 6.

Over the East Sea, the central region will experience strong winds of Level 8–11, increasing to 12–14 near the storm’s centre, with gusts up to Level 17. Waves will reach 5–7 metres, and up to 8–10 metres near the storm’s eye, causing very rough seas.

Along the sea areas from southern Quang Tri to Dak Lak, sea levels may rise by 0.4–0.8 m, posing risks of flooding in low-lying zones, seawater overtopping dykes, coastal erosion, and delayed flood drainage. All vessels and aquaculture operations within the danger zone will be heavily affected by thunderstorms, whirlwinds, strong winds, and high waves.

On land, from the afternoon of November 6, areas from southern Da Nang to Dak Lak will experience strengthening winds of Level 6–7, increasing to 8–9; areas near the storm’s centre (particularly eastern Quang Ngai – Gia Lai) will see winds of Level 10–12 and gusts of 14–15, accompanied by widespread heavy rainfall.

Between November 6 and 7, regions from Da Nang to Dak Lak are forecast to witness very heavy rainfall, ranging from 200–400 mm, with some areas exceeding 600 mm. From southern Quang Tri to Hue, as well as in Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong, rainfall will range from 150–300 mm, with certain areas exceeding 450 mm.

The centre warned of a high risk of extreme rainfall exceeding 200 mm within three hours, whirlwinds, and strong gusts before and during the storm’s landfall, particularly in areas between Da Nang and Khanh Hoa.

Kalmaegi is said to share several similarities with two major storms, Damrey (2017) and Molave (2020), but differs in wind intensity and higher rainfall. Areas from Da Nang to Dak Lak are warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 600 mm per spell.

NCHMF Director Mai Van Khiem said compared to the previous storms, Kalmaegi is expected to cause more localised heavy rainfall than Damrey and Molave, but will likely not result in major flooding as experienced after Storm Fengshen, the 12th in the East Sea in 2025./.