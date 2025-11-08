Typhoon Kalmaegi damages over 26,470 houses and causes extensive losses

Houses in Xuan Canh commune, Dak Lak province, completely collapse. Photo: VNA

As of 8:00 on November 8, Typhoon Kalmaegi and its circulation had pulled down 245 houses and damaged or unroofed 26,226 others, an increase of 8,664 compared to the previous day, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The typhoon and its aftermath left five people dead, three missing, and 17 injured. It also damaged 3,721 ha of rice and crops, and 3,958 ha of industrial and perennial fruit trees, up by 14 ha from the previous report. For aquaculture, 54,335 cages and 18 ha of shrimp and fish farms were destroyed, along with 118 cattle and 3,593 poultry. Additionally, 21 boats were sunk and 44 others damaged.

In Dak Lak province, a 800-metre section of the Bach Dang embankment along the left bank of the Ba River suffered severe erosion, while 3.19 kilometres of canals were damaged. In Gia Lai province, 20.29 kilometres of canals were eroded, and parts of the Thi Nai lagoon embankment sustained damage.

In Quang Ngai province, landslides occurred at two points along the Truong Son Dong road, one site in Ba Dinh commune, and along provincial road TL676 in Mang But commune. Coastal roads in Long Phung commune were also eroded along a 230-metre stretch.

In Gia Lai, scattered landslides were reported along the Ho Chi Minh road without causing traffic disruption. However, the Dak Po To bridge at Km378+130 was partially washed away by floodwaters, with an estimated 25-metre span and 8-metre depth affected.

In Dak Lak, the North–South railway line at Km1136+850 was blocked due to a washed-out roadbed, while sections of National Highway 19C between Long Thach and Long Nguyen were heavily flooded.

Preliminary estimates put total losses at approximately 7.18 trillion VND (272.8 million USD).

Given the serious impacts of the storm and its circulation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an official dispatch, urging swift recovery efforts. The Government has allocated an emergency relief fund of 80 billion VND to the provinces of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak to help address the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha visited Xuan Loc commune in Dak Lak province to inspect the situation and direct post-storm recovery efforts. He called on local authorities and relevant forces to mobilise all available resources and equipment to restore damaged areas, stabilise livelihoods, and resume production as soon as possible./.