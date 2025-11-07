Typhoon Kalmaegi batters Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces

Floodwaters rise two metres at the Phu Mo Commune People’s Council office in Dak Lak. Photo: nld.com.vn

After Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall, Dak Lak Province reported significant initial damage. Local authorities and rescue forces were quickly deployed to key areas to assist residents and address the aftermath of the disaster.

On the evening of November 6, officials in Xuan Lanh Commune confirmed that around 8 pm, a house collapsed during the storm, resulting in one fatality. The victim was taken to a local medical station but did not survive due to severe injuries.

Preliminary reports showed that the typhoon caused widespread damage, particularly in Song Cau Town (formerly part of Phu Yen Province).

In Xuan Canh Commune, six houses lost their roofs and one collapsed. The Song Cau and Xuan Dai wards and Xuan Loc Commune each recorded one unroofed house.

In Tay Hoa Commune, a transformer exploded in Phuoc Thanh Dong Hamlet, and a power pole fell in Xuan Thanh 2 Hamlet.

In Haa Hiep Nam Ward, three houses lost their roofs, while Tuy An Bac Commune reported three more. Other localities, including Son Thanh, Tuy Hoa, Phu Hoa 1, Phu Yen, and Binh Kien, also saw houses partially collapsed or unroofed.

During the night of November 6, the Ky Lo River rose rapidly as a nearby hydropower plant discharged floodwater, causing deep flooding in downstream areas of eastern Dak Lak.

Military and police forces were dispatched to evacuate residents to safety.

Meanwhile, strong winds uprooted numerous trees across coastal communes and wards.

Police officers, local militia, and residents worked together to clear debris and restore traffic safety.

Meanwhile, in Quy Nhon City, Gia Lai Province, powerful winds tore off roofs, uprooted trees, and caused several seaside and lagoon-area houses to collapse. Many areas experienced widespread power and water outages immediately after the storm struck.