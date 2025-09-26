Making news
Typhoon Bualoi moving quickly towards East Sea
Typhoon Bualoi is moving quickly towards the East Sea and is forecast to enter the eastern waters of the central East Sea around the night of September 26, becoming the tenth storm entering the sea this year, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.
At 7:00 on September 26, the storm’s centre was located at approximately 12.2 degrees North latitude and 123.3 degrees East longitude, over the central region of the Philippines. The strongest winds near the storm’s eye reached level 11 (103-117 km/h), with gusts up to level 14. The storm was moving west-northwestern at a speed of about 30 km/h.
By 7:00 the following day, the storm will move west-northwest in the East Sea at a speed of 30-35 km/h, and is expected to intensify. The affected areas will be the eastern parts of the northern and central East Sea. The disaster risk is at level 3.
By 7:00 on September 28, the storm’s centre will continue moving west-northwest at around 30 km/h and may strengthen further. The affected areas will include the northern and central East Sea, including Vietnam's Hoang Sa, and the waters from southern Quang Tri to Quang Ngai.
By 7:00 on September 29, the storm’s centre will move west-northwest at around 25 km/h. The affected areas will include the western parts of the northern and central East Sea, including Hoang Sa, the southern Gulf of Tonkin, and the waters from southern Quang Tri to Quang Ngai.
Over the following 72 to 120 hours, it is forecast to continue moving quickly west-northwest at a speed of about 25 km/h, gradually weakening in intensity.
Due to the storm’s impact, from September 26 afternoon, the eastern areas of the northern and central East Sea will experience strong winds of level 6-7, later increasing to level 8-9; areas near the storm’s centre will see winds of level 10-12 with gusts up to level 15. Wave heights will range from 5 to 7 metres, with extremely rough seas.
All vessels operating in the above dangerous areas will be exposed to thunderstorms, whirlwinds, strong winds, and high waves./.