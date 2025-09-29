Making news
Typhoon Bualoi lashes Vietnam’s central coast with gales and downpours
Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No.10) made landfall over central Vietnam early September 29, unleashing gale-force winds and torrential downpours across a wide area.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported maximum gusts on land reaching level 14 at Hoanh Son Station in the central province of Ha Tinh, the strongest recorded so far.
At coastal monitoring stations, winds of level 7 with gusts up to 9 were reported at Co To (the northern province of Quang Ninh), level 8 with gusts 9 at Bach Long Vi (Hai Phong city), and level 9 with gusts 13 at Hon Ngu (Nghe An province), where storm surge rose to 1.6m. At Con Co island (Quang Tri province), winds reached level 10 with gusts 11, while Ky Anh (Ha Tinh province) recorded level 10 with gusts 12.
At 4am on September 29, the storm centre was located at 18.5 degrees north latitude and 105.5 degrees east longitude directly over the Ha Tinh coastline, packing winds of level 10–11 (89–117 km/h) with gusts up to 13. Moving west-northwest at 20–25 km/h, it is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression and later into a low-pressure system over northern Laos by late afternoon.
The storm has generated violent seas with waves of 3–5m from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri and 2–4m across the northern Gulf of Tonkin. Storm surge of 0.5–1.5m is threatening low-lying coastal areas from Hai Phong city to Nghe An province, especially during high tide.
Heavy rainfall is expected on September 29 and 30. Downpours of 150–250 mm, with isolated totals exceeding 400 mm, are forecast for the northern delta, Phu Tho, Son La and Lao Cai, and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh. Elsewhere in the north and Quang Tri, totals of 100–200 mm, locally above 300 mm, are predicted. Authorities have warned of flash flooding, landslides and inundation in low-lying areas./.