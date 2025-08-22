Two Vietnamese youths honored in Japan for heroic rescue

The beach where the incident happens. (Photo: Tsu City Tourism Association)

Two Vietnamese youths, Tong Manh Tuan and Pham Quoc Dat, were honored by the Fire Department of Tsu city, Mie prefecture, Japan, on August 22 for rescuing two children swept out to sea earlier this month.

The incident happened on August 11, when the pair were about to leave the beach but heard cries for help. Despite rough waves and strong winds, they swam nearly 100 metres offshore to reach the struggling children. Battling strong currents and a receding tide, both managed to bring the children safely back to land.

Local authorities and residents commended their bravery, saying their quick response prevented a tragedy. The children’s families expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling the rescue a lifesaving act that restored their happiness.

The story drew attention of Japanese media, hailed as a symbol of courage and compassion.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said the rescue not only saved lives but also helped strengthen Vietnam–Japan friendship./.