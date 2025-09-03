Two Vietnamese students recognised at FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge

Three winning teams at the 2025 FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge Asia Pacific finals. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Two Vietnamese students were among the six winners honoured at the 2025 FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge Asia Pacific finals, organised by Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, together with Junior Achievement (JA) in Singapore.

The competition attracted more than 4,700 students from nine markets, including Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Fifty four students advanced to the finals, where they were tasked to create a market entry strategy for France featuring an eco-friendly product that upcycles discarded textiles into sustainable consumer goods.

To foster cross-cultural understanding, students were paired into teams of two from different markets and presented their ideas to a judging panel of leading Singaporean entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Among the six winners, two were from Vietnam: Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in former Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (HCM City now) and Phan Lan Anh from Olympia School in Hanoi.

Khanh, paired with Jamie Smith of the Republic of Korea as Team Spicy Noodles, won first place with their innovative concept of an eco-friendly upcycling brand that transforms discarded textiles into custom embroidered artwork.

Runner-up honours went to Team ReTex, featuring Lan Anh and Panasarn Traithavil of Thailand, who proposed a new line of residential solar panels. Another runner-up was Team Innovement, with Janelle Anika S. Tan of the Philippines and Royden So of Hong Kong SAR, who developed a smart wall panel using discarded textiles.

“As a judge at the Vietnam local finals earlier this year, I was inspired by the ingenuity and purpose our students brought to the challenge. Their victory at the finale is a proud achievement, showcasing the talent and commitment of Vietnamese youth to global sustainable development,” said Ee-Hui Tan, managing director of Operations for FedEx in Vietnam and Cambodia.

For Khanh and Smith, competing with talented peers from across Asia Pacific was a transformative experience. “The challenge took us beyond textbook theories into real-world problem-solving, where we learned that international trade requires not only business acumen but also cultural sensitivity and collaboration. It has given us the confidence to pursue ventures that can make a meaningful impact across borders,” they said.

Now in its 19th year, the FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge programme has introduced more than 50,000 students across Asia Pacific to business, economics, and international trade through a blend of classroom learning and practical teamwork exercises./.