Two Vietnamese clubs to compete in AFC Champions League Two 2025–2026

At the official group-stage draw conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on August 15. (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Nam Dinh FC and Hanoi Police FC will represent Vietnam at the AFC Champions League Two 2025–2026, following the official group-stage draw conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on August 15.

Nam Dinh qualified as champions of the 2024–2025 V.League, while Hanoi Police booked their spot by winning the 2024–2025 National Cup. The tournament features 32 clubs, split evenly between the West and East zones.

In the seedings, Nam Dinh were placed in Pot 2 alongside BG Pathum United (Thailand), Macarthur FC (Australia) and Selangor FC (Malaysia), while Hanoi Police were drawn in Pot 4 with Eastern (Hong Kong, China), Persib Bandung (Indonesia) and Tampines Rovers (Singapore).

The East zone draw placed Hanoi Police in Group E together with Beijing FC (China), Macarthur FC (Australia) and Tai Po FC (Hong Kong, China). Nam Dinh landed in Group F alongside Gamba Osaka (Japan), Ratchaburi FC (Thailand) and Eastern FC (Hong Kong, China).

The remaining East zone groups are: Group G – Bangkok United (Thailand), Selangor FC (Malaysia), Lion City Sailors (Singapore) and Persib Bandung (Indonesia); Group H – Pohang Steelers (Republic of Korea), BG Pathum United (Thailand), Kaya FC-Iloilo (Philippines) and Tampines Rovers FC (Singapore).

Group-stage matches will run from September 16 to December 24. The round of 16 will be held from February 10–19, 2026, quarterfinals from March 3–12, semifinals from April 7–15, and the final on May 16, 2026.

Nam Dinh also competed in last season’s edition, collecting 11 points in the group stage before bowing out in the round of 16 to Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan). Both Vietnamese clubs have reinforced their squads and expressed strong determination to leave a mark and advance deep into this season’s continental competition./.