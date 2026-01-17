Two navy vessels depart to deliver Tet gifts to DK1 platforms, ships on duty at sea

The working delegation prepares to depart from the port of Naval Region 2 Command in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of January 16. Photo: VNA

Vessels Truong Sa 01 and Truong Sa 19 set sail from the port of Naval Region 2 Command in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of January 16, carrying Tet gifts sent by people nationwide to officers and soldiers on duty at the DK1 offshore platforms, naval ships at sea, and in the Con Dao special zone.



Addressing the send-off ceremony, Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, conveyed Tet wishes from the Naval Region 2 Command to officers and soldiers stationed on the frontline, safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty, and wished the delegation success in fulfilling its mission.



Colonel Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 and head of working delegation No.1, said as this Tet visit coincides with the 14th National Party Congress, the delegation will encourage frontline units to organise a cheerful Tet for officers and soldiers, while maintaining full readiness to perform their duties and ensuring safety for oil and gas exploitation and military activities in the managed sea areas.



Loading last batches of Tet gifts onto Vessel Truong Sa 01.Photo: VNA

According to the plan, the two delegations will visit and extend Tet greetings to DK1 platforms, ships on duty and units, as well as the Party organisation of the Con Dao special zone, over a period of around two weeks./.