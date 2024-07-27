Making news
Two more Vietnamese military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces
The two officers to be deployed to the UN missions this time have participated in two major peacekeeping exercises – the Competency Evaluation for Prospective Peacekeeper Programme (CEPPP) and the Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2023.
He affirmed that, preparations for the deployment of the two officers have been basically completed. The two officers themselves have expressed their determination to fulfilling their tasks.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien said that joining UN peacekeeping missions is an honour not only for each individual but also for the Vietnam People's Army (VPA). Officers of the VPA have affirmed their mettle, will and capacity in the eyes of international colleagues and friends over the past 10 years of Vietnam's participation in this special humanitarian activity, he added.
Chien, who is also Chairman of the defence ministry's steering committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, requested the two officers to strictly follow the Party, State and army’s foreign policies, the VPA's disciplines, regulations of the United Nations and laws of the host countries. The officers were urged to quickly grasp the local situation and perform well their assigned duties.
He asked the VDPO coordinate with relevant agencies to select and train suitable personnel to prepare a reserve force for future deployments.
Vietnam has to date deployed over 800 officers to the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei, Central African Republic and South Sudan, and the UN Headquarters. According to heads of the UN missions and agencies, Vietnamese peacekeepers have shown strong performance in implementing their assigned tasks with professionalism and discipline, leaving good impressions on mission leaders, friends, and international colleagues with specific, practical, and humane contributions./.