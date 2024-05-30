Two more public security officers sent to UN peacekeeping operations

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang (centre) presents the State President's decisions to the two officers on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Authorised by the State President, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang presented the decisions to Major Vu Tran Thang and Captain Nguyen Lan Anh, a female peacekeeper.Quang underlined that participating in UN peacekeeping operations is an important task of Vietnam in general and the MPS in particular. It is also a concrete action directly contributing to the creation and maintenance of durable peace and security for the world and regions, he said.He asked the two officers to work closely with Vietnamese military officers performing duties at UNISFA, maintain solidarity, coordinate with international colleagues, unceasingly make self-improvement, strive to address difficulties, and stay determined to excellently fulfill the tasks assigned by the UN and the Vietnamese Party, State and MPS.On behalf of the newly deployed officers, Thang pledged to excellently fulfill the assigned tasks, uphold the people’s public security force’s glorious tradition to protect the Fatherland early and from afar, establish a foothold of steadfast, responsible and disciplined public security officers in the multinational environment, and further promote the image of the peace-loving Vietnamese people who are fond of learning and have a high sense of responsibility towards the international community.Since October 2022, the MPS has sent two groups with six members to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and one officer to the Police Division at the UN headquarters. It is completing procedures for deploying three other officers to UNMISS, according to the MPS’s Standing Office for UN peacekeeping operations./.