Two luxury cruise liners bring nearly 3,400 European, US tourists to Ha Long

The Ha Long International Cruise Port is welcoming two luxury cruise liners with nearly 3,400 European and US tourists aboard on November 13-14 , reported the Tourism Department of Quang Ninh province in norther Vietnam.

On November 13, the Malta-flagged Celebrity Solstice with almost 2,700 tourists docked at the port. After disembarking, they explored famous destinations such as Quang Ninh Museum, experienced local culture and cuisine through a city tour of Ha Long, and visited tourist spots.

They will also tour Hanoi, Hai Phong city, and villages in Hai Phong’s Vinh Bao district.

The cruise liner is scheduled to depart Ha Long Bay at 5pm on November 14, concluding its voyage through Vietnam and heading back to Hong Kong (China). It is expected to return to Ha Long four more times by the end of this year.

According to the schedule, another luxury international cruise liner named the Regatta will arrive at the port at 6:30am on November 14, bringing about 600 passengers from Europe and the US.

In the last two months of this year alone, as many as 16 big cruise liners registered to dock at the port.



So far, the number of registered port calls for 2024 has approached 60, bringing over 70,000 passengers, mostly well-known and prestigious brands such as Mein Schiff 5 and 6, Celebrity Solstice, Noordam, MSC Splendida, Westerdam, and others./.