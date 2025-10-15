Two endangered pangolins to be released back into the wild

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai have proposed the Cuc Phuong Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Creatures receive two rare and endangered pangolins for care and release back into the wild.

Truong Quang Hoc, head of the Forest Protection Unit Zone III in Quang Ngai, said on October 14 that the unit coordinated with the People’s Committee of Dong Son commune to complete the necessary procedures for the handover.

The two pangolins were found on October 12 by a local resident. Upon discovering the animals, the man promptly reported the case and handed them over to the communal authorities.

According to Phan Dinh Chi, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, initial verification identified the animals as Chinese pangolins (Manis pentadactyla), listed in Group IB, featuring endangered species prioritised for protection. They have a combined weight of 3.8 kg, are still alive, and weak, with their sex yet to be determined./.