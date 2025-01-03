Twelve Javan pangolins released back to nature

One Javan pangolin released back to nature (Photo: VNA)

The Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh, in collaboration with the Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW), successfully released 12 Javan pangolins (Manis Javanica) back into the wild on January 2.

The two organisations rescued the pangolins by intervening in illegal transportation, hunting, and trading back in the months of October and November.

After being rescued and brought to the SVW, they were closely monitored for their health status to assess their recovery progress. This allowed the team to develop plans for subsequent stages of survival skill training, ensuring they are well-prepared to forage and defend themselves in their natural habitat.

Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world. Vietnam is home to two pangolin species, namely Javan (also known as Sunda) and Chinese (Manis pentadactyla), both listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List. They are facing the threat of extinction./.