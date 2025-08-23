TV programme spreads aspiration for prosperous Vietnam

A performance at the Hanoi Flag Tower. Photo: VNA

A special political-artistic television programme entitled “Golden Opportunity” took place on the August 22 evening in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the successful August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).



State President Luong Cuong attended the event at the Hanoi venue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined from the central city of Hue, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man participated from Ho Chi Minh City.



This programme was more than just a television broadcast, it was an elaborate artistic production where history, technology, and emotion converged, enabling the audience to become part of the nation's most glorious moments. It not only recreated heroic periods of Vietnam’s history but also conveyed the profound message of President Ho Chi Minh: "Opportunities must be created by people themselves," thereby continuing the national aspiration for building a powerful and prosperous Vietnam. From historical milestones to today’s opportunities, every Vietnamese citizen is part of the journey to shape the country’s future.

State President Luong Cuong and other Party and State leaders attend the programme at the Hanoi venue. Photo: VNA

The programme connected three historically significant venues: the Hanoi Flag Tower - symbol of independence; Ngo Mon Gate Square in Hue - linking past and present; and Nha Rong Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City - where President Ho Chi Minh began his journey to liberate the nation. It created not only a vivid artistic space but also served as reminders of Vietnam’s arduous yet glorious revolutionary path.



Inspired by President Ho Chi Minh’s poem “Learning to Play Chess,” the programme impressed viewers with meticulously staged historical reenactments, as if they were present at the resistance capital of Tan Trao (Tuyen Quang) or on the fervent streets of Hanoi, Hue, and Saigon–Cho Lon–Gia Dinh. The audience relived defining moments of history, from the revolutionary spirit of Autumn 1945, the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, the national reunification in Spring 1975, to the current era of Doi Moi (Renewal) and national development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joins the programme from Hue. Photo: VNA

The programme was structured into three chapters titled “See Broadly, Think Carefully,” “Resolutely Maintain the Offensive,” and “Certain to Succeed.” These chapters traced the journey from the past to the present, recounting 80 years of Vietnam’s heroic history, highlighting historical lessons and solidarity, and showcasing national achievements on the path of development.



“Golden Opportunity” was not only a political programme, but also a feast of visual and auditory artistry. Elaborate historical scenes were enhanced with modern presentation technologies. In Hanoi, for the first time, a multidimensional stage was set up right at the Hanoi Flag Tower, featuring LED screens that gave the ancient site a dynamic new look. In Hue, 3D mapping was used to create a spectacular blend of centuries-old heritage with modern flair. Meanwhile, at Nha Rong Wharf, the fusion of solemn historical architecture with youthful, vibrant energy offered a unique visual experience - reflecting the spirit of the city named after Uncle Ho.



Beyond the stage, the programme stirred emotions with music. Timeless songs were performed by renowned artists such as My Linh, Dang Duong, Trong Tan, Ha Anh Tuan, along with many young talents. A powerful excerpt from Luu Quang Vu’s famous play “Me and Us” was featured, conveying a deep message. Poet Nguyen Khoa Diem’s “The Nation” poem added a moment of quiet reflection for the audience.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attends the programme from Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

“Golden Opportunity” was a journey for audiences to live, feel, and take action, seeing themselves in every story of the past, in today's dreams, and in the shared aspiration for a strong, thriving future. It served as a powerful reminder to the current generation about the courage, wisdom, and aspirations of the Vietnamese people, as well as the opportunities and responsibilities in building the nation in this new era.



The event was held by Vietnam Television in coordination with the Party Committees and People’s Committees of Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City, under the direction of the Central Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation./.