Tuyen Quang to host 3rd Int’l Hot-air Balloon Festival





The event is part of the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2024, which will be kicked off on April 27, aims to popularise its tourism potential and lure more international and domestic visitors and investors to the province.



The festival will take place at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square with 22 hot-air balloons flown by pilots from Australia, China, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, the UK and Vietnam. Visitors can experience the festival and performances by DJ music bands as well as joining exchange activities between students and pilots of international hot-air balloons from April 28 to 30.



Other activities will be held within the framework of the event, including introducing tourism products and products of local craft villages, and a conference on investment, trade and tourism promotion in the province's ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

An unique tourism product with the theme "My Lam Hot Mineral - Miraculous Spring" will be launched on this occasion, along with the organisation of a football tournament for women of ethnic groups in Tuyen Quang and the national badminton club championship 2024.



The Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2024 will kick off a series of cultural, sport and tourism activities to promote the locality’s potential for tourism development, cultural and natural heritage values as well as tourism offerings. It is expected to stimulate tourism, turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector of the province.

This year, Tuyen Quang is aiming to welcome more than 2.7 million tourists, earning 3.6 trillion VND (nearly 144 million USD) in revenue./.