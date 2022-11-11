Tuyen Quang seeks to foster ties with Lao localities

A working delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by Politburo member and chairwoman of the commission Sisay Ludetmounsone paid a working visit to the northern province of Tuyen Quang on November 10.



Speaking at a reception for the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Chau Van Lam said that Tuyen Quang is honoured to be the place where important historical events of the Lao revolution took place and many major decisions important to the struggle for national liberation of Laos were made; and also the place that has witnessed the close friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



As the two countries are celebrating the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, Tuyen Quang has also carried out many cooperation activities with twinned Lao localities to boost the two nations’ special friendship and solidarity, Chau said.



To date, Tuyen Quang has set up twinned relations with Xieng Khouang and Phongsaly provinces of Laos, he added.



Sisay Ludetmounsone, who is Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, expressed her hope that during the working visit, the delegation can learn from the Vietnamese province’s experience in socio-economic development, and Tuyen Quang will carry out more practical activities to support the Lao provinces in various fields.



On this occasion, Tuyen Quang's leaders presented to the LPRP Central Committee’s Organisation Commission a picture of President Ho Chi Minh and Prince Souphanouvong taken in 1951 in Kim Binh commune in Chiem Hoa district of the province./