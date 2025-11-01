Making news
Tuyen Quang residents hope for sustainable tourism development policies
Officials, Party members, and residents of Tuyen Quang province are actively giving opinions to the draft documents to be submitted to the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, highlighting their hopes for tourism policies that promote sustainable livelihoods, especially in ethnic minority areas.
Ly Tien Cong, Secretary of Lao Chai Commune’s Party Committee, said local authorities and residents place special emphasis on socio-economic development policies for ethnic minority and mountainous areas, noting that they hope these draft documents will provide clearer, more practical solutions for infrastructure development and sustainable livelihoods in highland communities.
Economic development should be linked with environmental protection and the preservation of cultural identity, while community-based tourism in border communes like Lao Chai, Thanh Thuy, Lung Cu, and Dong Van should be encouraged to increase income for local residents and improve their livelihoods, he said.
Dang Van Hau, a respected member of the Dao ethnic community in Xa Phin village, Thanh Thuy commune, expressed his agreement with reform directions outlined in the draft documents. He hoped the Party and State will continue training ethnic minority officials, support community-based tourism linked to Dao culture, expand promotion of Tuyen Quang’s highland areas, and connect tourism with the Dong Van karst plateau to attract visitors.
Tran Thi Thanh Huong, a retiree in Ha Giang 1 ward, applauded the strategic vision for development goals in the next five years, saying that the draft documents reflect a strong spirit of innovation.
However, she underlined the need for more concrete solutions in education, science and technology, and digital transformation, noting that rapid development must go hand in hand with sustainability, and centre on people.
Representing young people in border areas, Ban Thi Hom, a Dao ethnic minority in Na Mau village, Thanh Thuy commune, expressed her confidence in the new development direction and called for the draft policy to provide solutions for local vocational training and job opportunities, especially in tourism and service sectors.
She affirmed that ethnic minority young people can play a key role in developing community-based tourism and promoting Tuyen Quang as a friendly and hospitable destination to both domestic and international visitors./.