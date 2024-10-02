Turkey concludes anti-circumvention investigation on solar panel dumping from Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has received notification from Turkey’s Directorate General of Imports (DGI) regarding its conclusion in an anti-circumvention investigation on solar panel imports from Vietnam.



The investigation focused on photovoltaic cells assembled into modules or arranged in panels (classified under HS code 8541.43.00.00.00), commonly known as solar panels.



According to the DGI’s findings, Vina Solar Technology Co., Ltd., JA Solar Vietnam Co., Ltd., and Trina Solar Energy Development Co., Ltd. were all exempted from anti-dumping duties. However, other Vietnamese companies were subject to a tariff of 25 USD per square metre.



The anti-dumping tariff is set to be effective from September 27, 2024.



This investigation was initiated by the DGI on November 29 last year, targeting solar panel imports from Croatia, Jordan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The products were accused of circumventing the anti-dumping duties already in place against Chinese solar panel imports./.