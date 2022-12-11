Truong Sa island district celebrates 40th formation aniversary

The People’s Committee of Truong Sa island district in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on December 9 hosted a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the district's establishment (December 9, 1982 - 2022).

Addressing the event, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ha Quoc Tri praised efforts of officers, soldiers and people of the island district over the years.



He urged the district authority to promote patriotic emulation movements, and cooperate with relevant forces to perform well assigned tasks, and ensure safety in Truong Sa, serving as a base for fishermen at sea.



On the occasion, under the authorisation of the President, the official presented the Labour Order, first class, to the armed forces and people of Truong Sa district; and certificates of merit to five organisations and eight individuals for their outstanding contributions to Truong Sa district’s development.



Over the last 40 years, Truong Sa district has witnessed strong development in all aspects. Investment has been poured into the building of infrastructure, such as ship locks, fishing logistics facilities. Ship locks in Truong Sa district can receive vessels with tonnages from 1,000 - 2,000 tonnes, and provide fisheries logistics services for fishermen.



Health stations and medical centres in the district have been equipped with modern machinery, ensuring health care for local soldiers, residents and fishermen. The district also has pre-school and primary schools./.